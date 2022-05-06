News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Part of west Norfolk road near A47 roundabout to close for essential work

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 7:22 AM May 6, 2022
A section of the A1122 Downham Road near Swaffham at the A47 roundabout is due to close while surface dressing takes place.

Part of a road near a Norfolk town is to close on a number of days this month while work is carried out.

The work, costing £23,000, is due to be carried out on a section of the A1122 Downham Road, near Swaffham, at the A47 roundabout.

The road will be closed to through traffic while surfacing dressing is under way, line painting is carried out and the cat's eyes are renewed.

The road closures will only be in place for several hours at a time on the following dates:

  • May 9: Road stud removal from 7pm
  • May 12: Surface dressing 9.30-4pm
  • May 25: Road marking replacement from 7pm
  • May 26: Road stud replacement from 7pm.

The work will be carried out by Norfolk County Council's Community and Environmental Services Department and Tarmac and Keir Highway Services.

A fully signed diversion route will be in operation during the work.

