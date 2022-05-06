Part of west Norfolk road near A47 roundabout to close for essential work

A section of the A1122 Downham Road near Swaffham at the A47 roundabout is due to close while surface dressing takes place. - Credit: Google Maps

Part of a road near a Norfolk town is to close on a number of days this month while work is carried out.

The work, costing £23,000, is due to be carried out on a section of the A1122 Downham Road, near Swaffham, at the A47 roundabout.

The road will be closed to through traffic while surfacing dressing is under way, line painting is carried out and the cat's eyes are renewed.

The road closures will only be in place for several hours at a time on the following dates:

May 9: Road stud removal from 7pm

May 12: Surface dressing 9.30-4pm

May 25: Road marking replacement from 7pm

May 26: Road stud replacement from 7pm.

The work will be carried out by Norfolk County Council's Community and Environmental Services Department and Tarmac and Keir Highway Services.

A fully signed diversion route will be in operation during the work.

