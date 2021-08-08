People cut from car as crash closes A-road
People had to be cut out of a car following a crash on the A1122.
Police were called to the A1122, at Outwell near King's Lynn, around 9.37am on Sunday August 8 to a crash between a grey Ford Focus and blue Peugeot 407.
The road was closed at 9.53am.
A police spokesman said there had been reports of an injury, but it was not believed to be serious.
Fire crews from Outwell and Downham Market attended the collision. The scene was made safe and vehicle occupants were released using hydraulic rescue equipment.
An ambulance were also in attendance.
Recovery has been called but it is not yet known when the road will be reopened.
