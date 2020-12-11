News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

Van overturns on A11 following two vehicle collision

Author Picture Icon

Clarissa Place

Published: 5:17 PM December 11, 2020   
The A11 has reopened after being closed in both directions between Thickthorn and Attleborough following a crash involving fi...

The A11 has reopened after being closed in both directions between Thickthorn and Attleborough following a crash involving five vehicles Picture: Chris Bishop - Credit: Archant

A van has overturned following a collision near a roundabout on the A11.

Norfolk Police are on the scene of a two vehicle road collision involving a white Citroen van and a BMW, near the Stag roundabout in Attleborough.

The incident happened at 4.45pm this afternoon near to the Breckland Lodge, and one lane is currently shut.

A police spokesman said the driver of the van was out of the vehicle.

A police spokesman said: "We were called at 4.45pm to the A11 where a van has overturned just before the roundabout.

You may also want to watch:

"It is blocking one lane of the A11 by the Breckland Lodge. It was a two vehicle collision involving a BMW and a van. There are no injuries reported." 

Most Read

  1. 1 Pupils and staff told to stay home after Covid case at school
  2. 2 As region nears coronavirus tier review, NHS bosses issue warning
  3. 3 'Disgraceful' - Woman's anger as parcel is 'dumped in road' by courier
  1. 4 'So sad to see our café empty' - owner's anger at tier rules
  2. 5 Eight more patients with coronavirus die at N&N
  3. 6 Norwich's smallest pub loses half its lunch trade due to Tier 2 rules
  4. 7 Multi-million pound road shake-ups for string of Norwich streets
  5. 8 Norfolk couple want to share the land beside their mill with campers
  6. 9 People urged not to walk too close to cliff edges
  7. 10 City busy with shoppers amid countdown to Christmas

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Further increase in coronavirus rates across Norfolk

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon

Mum's anger as son is refused driving test - because car was 'too dirty'

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon

Football stadium will be demolished to make way for houses

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon

Criminal investigation into 'sickening' smell at Norfolk chicken factory

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus