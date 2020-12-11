Van overturns on A11 following two vehicle collision
Published: 5:17 PM December 11, 2020
A van has overturned following a collision near a roundabout on the A11.
Norfolk Police are on the scene of a two vehicle road collision involving a white Citroen van and a BMW, near the Stag roundabout in Attleborough.
The incident happened at 4.45pm this afternoon near to the Breckland Lodge, and one lane is currently shut.
A police spokesman said the driver of the van was out of the vehicle.
A police spokesman said: "We were called at 4.45pm to the A11 where a van has overturned just before the roundabout.
"It is blocking one lane of the A11 by the Breckland Lodge. It was a two vehicle collision involving a BMW and a van. There are no injuries reported."
