Van overturns on A11 following two vehicle collision

Published: 5:17 PM December 11, 2020

A van has overturned following a collision near a roundabout on the A11.

A van has overturned following a collision near a roundabout on the A11.

Norfolk Police are on the scene of a two vehicle road collision involving a white Citroen van and a BMW, near the Stag roundabout in Attleborough.

The incident happened at 4.45pm this afternoon near to the Breckland Lodge, and one lane is currently shut.

A police spokesman said the driver of the van was out of the vehicle.

A police spokesman said: "We were called at 4.45pm to the A11 where a van has overturned just before the roundabout.

"It is blocking one lane of the A11 by the Breckland Lodge. It was a two vehicle collision involving a BMW and a van. There are no injuries reported."