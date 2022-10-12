Aerial pictures show dug up A11 as £60m resurfacing works progress

Aerial pictures show the progress being made on the A11 road resurfacing scheme - Credit: Mike Page

Aerial photographs show the progress being made on a major reconstruction scheme on the A11.

The images picture the roadworks, between Spooner Row and the Tuttles Lane interchange at Wymondham, which have been affecting traffic since they started around April this year.

During the work so far, a 40mph limit and single-lane contraflow system has been in place on the southbound carriageway.

National Highways workers have been removing the road's old concrete surface and replacing it with a new asphalt surface.

And now it has been confirmed that they are preparing to move on to stage three of the improvement scheme which is costing £60m.

A National Highways spokesperson said: "Stage three will look to switch the contraflow traffic management from the southbound carriageway, onto the northbound carriageway.

"This will allow road users to start driving on the newly resurfaced northbound carriageway, while we begin construction on the southbound side.

"We plan to host a series of public information exhibition events in mid-November to provide more details about the traffic management switch, and look forward to providing more details in the near future."

The work is expected to be completed in spring 2023.

Aerial pictures show the progress being made on the A11 road resurfacing scheme - Credit: National Highways
















