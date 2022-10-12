News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

Aerial pictures show dug up A11 as £60m resurfacing works progress

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 4:31 PM October 12, 2022
Aerial pictures show the progress being made on the A11 resurfacing scheme

Aerial pictures show the progress being made on the A11 road resurfacing scheme - Credit: Mike Page

Aerial photographs show the progress being made on a major reconstruction scheme on the A11.

The images picture the roadworks, between Spooner Row and the Tuttles Lane interchange at Wymondham, which have been affecting traffic since they started around April this year.

During the work so far, a 40mph limit and single-lane contraflow system has been in place on the southbound carriageway.

Aerial pictures show the progress being made on the A11 resurfacing scheme

Aerial pictures show the progress being made on the A11 resurfacing scheme - Credit: Mike Page

National Highways workers have been removing the road's old concrete surface and replacing it with a new asphalt surface.

And now it has been confirmed that they are preparing to move on to stage three of the improvement scheme which is costing £60m.

A National Highways spokesperson said: "Stage three will look to switch the contraflow traffic management from the southbound carriageway, onto the northbound carriageway.

Aerial pictures show the progress being made on the A11 resurfacing scheme

Aerial pictures show the progress being made on the A11 resurfacing scheme - Credit: Mike Page

"This will allow road users to start driving on the newly resurfaced northbound carriageway, while we begin construction on the southbound side.

"We plan to host a series of public information exhibition events in mid-November to provide more details about the traffic management switch, and look forward to providing more details in the near future."

The work is expected to be completed in spring 2023.

Aerial pictures show the progress being made on the A11 road resurfacing scheme

Aerial pictures show the progress being made on the A11 road resurfacing scheme - Credit: National Highways





Wymondham News

Don't Miss

King Charles III arrives at Buckingham Palace, London, ahead of meeting Commonwealth General Secetar

King looks set for slimmed-down coronation in May

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon
Junkyard Market is a bustling new open air, forward-thinking street food market outside St Mary's Wo

Neighbours try to shut down city's Junkyard Market

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
A driver was caught hitting speeds of more than 130mph on the A47

Driver caught hitting speeds of more than 130mph on A47

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
A motorcyclist has been seriously injured in a crash in Hethel, near Wymondham

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Air ambulance called after biker seriously injured in crossroads crash

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon