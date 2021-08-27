Delays caused by lorry blocking the A11
Published: 11:34 AM August 27, 2021
Drivers are being advised to avoid the A11 and A134 towards Thetford after a lorry blocked the road.
At around 9.45am on Friday, a lorry broke down in one of the Norwich-bound lanes, blocking traffic.
The lorry is between the BP garage and the roundabout connecting the A11, A134 and A1066.
Traffic is building along the A11 in both directions, down to the Thetford Rifle Range and up past The Street.
There is also traffic building on the A134.
A vehicle is on its way to get the lorry moving again and unblock the lane.
