A11 northbound closed following crash near Attleborough
Published: 8:49 AM November 27, 2021
Updated: 9:02 AM November 27, 2021
The A11 is closed northbound following a crash near Attleborough.
The road has been shut between the B1077 and B1172 junctions since 8am.
National Highways England has said to allow extra time for your journey if travelling in the area.
Emergency services are on the scene and members of the public have reported that traffic is at a standstill.
Norfolk Police have been approached for more information.
