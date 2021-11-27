News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

A11 northbound closed following crash near Attleborough

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 8:49 AM November 27, 2021
Updated: 9:02 AM November 27, 2021
A11 attleborough closed after crash

A11 northbound near Attleborough is closed following a crash - Credit: Google

The A11 is closed northbound following a crash near Attleborough.

The road has been shut between the B1077 and B1172 junctions since 8am.

National Highways England has said to allow extra time for your journey if travelling in the area.

Emergency services are on the scene and members of the public have reported that traffic is at a standstill.

Norfolk Police have been approached for more information.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk. 

Norfolk Live News
Attleborough News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Cheryl Watling's daughter in hospital following the attack in Riverside on Monday evening 

Teenage girls in hospital after unprovoked mob attack

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
The Truvelo Speed camera on Norwich Road Framingham Earl. Photo : Steve Adams

Controversial new speed camera to be reinstalled despite objections

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Norfolk could see a snowy March.

Snow to fall in parts of England... but will it reach East Anglia?

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Police outside the house on Thoresby Avenue, King's Lynn, where a woman's body was found on Tuesday

Woman found dead at home described as 'calm' and friendly

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon