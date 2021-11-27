A11 northbound closed following crash near Attleborough

A11 northbound near Attleborough is closed following a crash - Credit: Google

The A11 is closed northbound following a crash near Attleborough.

The road has been shut between the B1077 and B1172 junctions since 8am.

National Highways England has said to allow extra time for your journey if travelling in the area.

The #A11 is closed northbound between the #B1077 and #B1172 near #Attleborough due to a collision. Please allow extra time for your journey this morning. pic.twitter.com/zcyZtXrkuD — National Highways: East (@HighwaysEAST) November 27, 2021

Emergency services are on the scene and members of the public have reported that traffic is at a standstill.

Norfolk Police have been approached for more information.

