Police called to move cow off A11
Published: 10:32 AM July 12, 2021 Updated: 10:54 AM July 12, 2021
- Credit: Denise Bradley
The steaks were lower than usual for some Norfolk Police officers this morning as they grabbed their latest callout by the horns.
Police were called to the A11 close to the Stag Roundabout at Attleborough at 6.45am on Monday, to reports of a cow on the road.
When they arrived they discovered the farmyard favourite was blocking part of the southbound carriageway.
The milk-producing mammal's misadventure caused some delays in the area, with condensed traffic heading back towards Attleborough.
After taking stock of the situation, officers worked with the farmer to "mooove" the cow along.
You may also want to watch:
The beefy barrier was back in its field by calf-past seven.
Most Read
- 1 Missing pay machine means drivers can park for free in city car park
- 2 Cyclist injured in crash during time trial on A11
- 3 Drivers face delays after crash on A11
- 4 Driver taken to hospital after crash which closed A140
- 5 Ex-City keeper set for Premier League move
- 6 Watch: Hundreds queue for hours outside Norwich bar for Euro 2020 final
- 7 GoGoDiscover 2021: Everything you need to know about the city’s T-Rex trail
- 8 Home sealed off after police search finds firearms and chemicals
- 9 Cromer cocktail bar to open second site in Sheringham
- 10 Drink drive arrest for E-scooter rider going wrong way down street
Don't Miss
Comments powered by Disqus