Police called to move cow off A11

Published: 10:32 AM July 12, 2021 Updated: 10:54 AM July 12, 2021

A cow had to be 'mooooved' from the A11 on Monday morning. - Credit: Denise Bradley

The steaks were lower than usual for some Norfolk Police officers this morning as they grabbed their latest callout by the horns.

Police were called to the A11 close to the Stag Roundabout at Attleborough at 6.45am on Monday, to reports of a cow on the road.

When they arrived they discovered the farmyard favourite was blocking part of the southbound carriageway.

The milk-producing mammal's misadventure caused some delays in the area, with condensed traffic heading back towards Attleborough.

After taking stock of the situation, officers worked with the farmer to "mooove" the cow along.

The beefy barrier was back in its field by calf-past seven.