Car and motorcycle collision closes section of A11

Clarissa Place

Published: 8:34 PM January 5, 2021   
Emergency services were called to a crash on the A11 near Snetterton. Pic: Google Street View.

A section of the A11 was closed following an earlier collision between a car and a motorcycle.

Norfolk Police were called to the A11 between Snetterton and Attleborough at 5.04pm on Tuesday following reports of a road traffic collision.

A road closure was in place on the Norwich-bound lane, with motorists asked to follow diversions or consider an alternative route.

A Norfolk Police spokesman said an ambulance had been called to the scene and minor injuries had been reported.


