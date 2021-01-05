Car and motorcycle collision closes section of A11

Published: 8:34 PM January 5, 2021

Emergency services were called to a crash on the A11 near Snetterton. Pic: Google Street View. - Credit: Google Street View

A section of the A11 was closed following an earlier collision between a car and a motorcycle.

Norfolk Police were called to the A11 between Snetterton and Attleborough at 5.04pm on Tuesday following reports of a road traffic collision.

A road closure was in place on the Norwich-bound lane, with motorists asked to follow diversions or consider an alternative route.

A Norfolk Police spokesman said an ambulance had been called to the scene and minor injuries had been reported.



