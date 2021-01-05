Car and motorcycle collision closes section of A11
Published: 8:34 PM January 5, 2021
- Credit: Google Street View
A section of the A11 was closed following an earlier collision between a car and a motorcycle.
Norfolk Police were called to the A11 between Snetterton and Attleborough at 5.04pm on Tuesday following reports of a road traffic collision.
A road closure was in place on the Norwich-bound lane, with motorists asked to follow diversions or consider an alternative route.
A Norfolk Police spokesman said an ambulance had been called to the scene and minor injuries had been reported.
You may also want to watch:
Don't Miss
Comments powered by Disqus