A11 closed due to roadside tree fire

The A11 has been closed in both directions near Thetford due to a roadside tree fire.

Norfolk Fire Service were called at 2.40pm today (July 18) to the blaze near the Abbey Heath Services.

Three pumps from Thetford, Hethersett, Attleborough and a water carrier arrived on scene at 2.55pm.

Police were also called to the incident at 2.57pm.

Both lanes have been closed as a safety precaution due to the blaze and fire crews and police remain at the scene.

A spokeswoman for Norfolk Constabulary said: "The road has been closed in both directions due to concerns smoke could limit visibility for drivers and as a precaution in case of parts of the tree on fire fall into the road and obstruct it."

Diversions are currently in place and police have urged drivers to avoid the area