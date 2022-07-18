News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

A11 closed due to roadside tree fire

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 3:36 PM July 18, 2022
Updated: 3:40 PM July 18, 2022
The A11 has been closed in both directions in Thetford near Abbey Heath due to a tree fire at the roadside

The A11 has been closed in both directions at Thetford near Abbey Heath due to a tree fire at the roadside - Credit: Google

The A11 has been closed in both directions near Thetford due to a roadside tree fire. 

Norfolk Fire Service were called at 2.40pm today (July 18) to the blaze near the Abbey Heath Services.

Three pumps from Thetford, Hethersett, Attleborough and a water carrier arrived on scene at 2.55pm.

Police were also called to the incident at 2.57pm.

Both lanes have been closed as a safety precaution due to the blaze and fire crews and police remain at the scene.

A spokeswoman for Norfolk Constabulary said: "The road has been closed in both directions due to concerns smoke could limit visibility for drivers and as a precaution in case of parts of the tree on fire fall into the road and obstruct it."

Diversions are currently in place and police have urged drivers to avoid the area

Norfolk Live News
Thetford News

Don't Miss

Firefighters are tackling a fire in Tacolneston, Norfolk

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Crews battling large field fire in Norfolk village

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
The incident happened on the A148 in High Kelling, near Holt.

Norfolk Live News

Teenage girl in serious condition after car overturned in north Norfolk

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
xxx_01_churchwalk_burnhammarket_jul22

See inside home in one of UK's 'poshest villages' on sale for £425k

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
xxx_heatwave_schools_jul22

Will schools send children home if it is too hot?

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon