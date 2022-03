The A11 northbound is closed between Snetterton and Thetford following a serious crash. - Credit: Google Maps

The A11 is currently closed after a serious crash involving two cars

Delays are to be expected with the road currently closed northbound, between the A1075 at Thetford and the B1111 at Snetterton.

About 10 miles of road are currently closed as a result of the incident.

Norfolk police are urging drivers to avoid the area if they plan to travel this evening.