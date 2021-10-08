First phase of A11 roadworks about to begin

Published: 1:16 PM October 8, 2021

The first phase of an 18-month series of roadworks on the A11 is set to begin.

This phase of works consists of repairs between Tuttles Junction, near Wymondham, and Thickthorn Interchange, near Norwich and will start on October 24.

Highways England will replace concrete bays and repair potholes and cracks on the carriageway and sliproads in both directions.

This section of the A11 will be closed every evening from 8pm to 6am, and the road may also close on weekends as part of the work.

There will be a diversion in place along the B1172, or the A1066 and A140 for larger vehicles.

East Anglia has the highest concentration of concrete roads in the UK, and these roads are beginning to require work.

Roads built between the 1950s and 1970s, as the A11 was, have a lifespan of around 50 years, meaning they will be requiring repairs within the next few years.

The surfaces need to be repaired and replaced for safety reasons, but this will also make them quieter and easier to drive on.

These works will extend the A11's life for up to 40 years and will make future repairs quicker.

