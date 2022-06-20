News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Part of A11 to close for overnight repairs following crash

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 12:19 PM June 20, 2022
Roadworks begin on the A11

Part of the A11 will close overnight in order for repairs to take place. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Part of the A11 is to close overnight as repair work to fix damage caused by a crash on the road takes place.

Work, which will see new billboards installed and repairs to the road, will see it close between Spooner Row and the Tuttles Interchange on June 20, 21, and 22.

The road will be closed from 8pm to 6am each day.

New billboards are being installed as part of wider plans to upgrade the A11 which started in May.

Work has seen the speed limit on the same stretch of road reduced to 40mph, while resurfacing work and the installation of new cat's eyes and road markings are completed.

