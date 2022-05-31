A11 closed after three-vehicle crash
- Credit: Google Maps
Part of the A11 in Norfolk has been closed following a three-vehicle crash.
The road is currently blocked in both directions near to the junction with Heath Road at Snetterton.
The crash happened between Attleborough and Snetterton, opposite Snetterton Circuit.
Fire crews from Attleborough, Thetford and Wymondham were also on the scene releasing people from their vehicles using hydraulic rescue equipment and making the road safe.
No one is thought to have suffered serious injuries.
Police are at the scene and closed the road at about 3.30pm.
Officers are hoping to reopen one of the carriageways shortly.
Ambulance crews are also on the scene with a recovery truck on its way to the scene.
For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.
Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.