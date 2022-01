A police incident has closed part of the A1075 in Norfolk. - Credit: Bill Smith - Archant

Part of the A1075 is closed due to a police incident.

Police tweeted to advise motorists that the road between Watton and Great Hockham is shut due to an ongoing incident.

Please be aware the A1075 is closed between Watton and Great Hockham is closed. Emergency services currently on scene dealing with an incident. #CCR pic.twitter.com/jVWiCqKIUc — Norfolk Police (@NorfolkPolice) January 9, 2022

