A1067 blocked following crash
- Credit: Archant
A busy road between Norwich and Fakenham has been blocked by a crash.
Police, fire and ambulance crews are currently on the scene on the A1067 (Fakenham Road).
The fire service was called at 11.20am and a number of crews are attending .
Police are asking drivers to find alternative routes.
A diversion route is being set up.
Traffic is building in the area around the crash, with queues on both sides of the road from Lyng Road in Sparhamhill to Porter's Lane in Lenwade.
Surrounding roads are also affected.
The First X29 service is being terminated in Thorpe Marriott due to the crash. First apologises for the issues this may cause for customers.
For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.
Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.