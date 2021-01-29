Delays after A1066 partially blocked by crash

Published: 7:20 AM January 29, 2021 Updated: 7:41 AM January 29, 2021

A1066 turn off for Brettenham and Shadwell where crash occurred. - Credit: Google

Drivers are being warned of delays after a crash caused the partial closure of the main road between Thetford and Diss.

Emergency services were called at 6.10am today to reports of an accident on a stretch of the A1066 road between Thetford and the village of Garboldisham.

The single vehicle crash occurred at the turn off for Brettenham and Shadwell partially blocking the road causing delays to traffic in both directions.

Fire crews from Thetford and East Harling were called to the scene and helped release people from a vehicle.

The accident is not believed to have resulted in any serious injuries but police dealing with the aftermath advised drivers to avoid the area.

