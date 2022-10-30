A1065 blocked in both directions near pub in west Norfolk

The crash happened on the A1065 near Swaffham - Credit: Google Maps

There are long delays in both directions on the A1065 in west Norfolk after a crash near a pub.

The road is blocked both ways near The Swan Pub between Swaffham and Mundford, close to the junction with Cockley Cley Road leaving drivers stuck in long queues.

It happened at about 1.50pm, with drivers travelling southbound facing severe delays as traffic tails back past the junction with South Pickenham Road.

There are also long delays northbound with cars queuing back to the junction with Bodney Road.

It is not known whether anyone has been injured in the crash.