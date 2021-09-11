Road closed both directions following accident on A1065
Published: 1:16 PM September 11, 2021
Road closures have been put in place by the Norfolk police on the A1065 both ways following an accident.
The road is closed both ways from Church Lane, near All Saint's Church, to the B1145 Litcham turn off.
Traffic has been affected between Swaffham and Fakenham.
