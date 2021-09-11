News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Road closed both directions following accident on A1065

Owen Sennitt

Published: 1:16 PM September 11, 2021   
Police have made six arrests in relation to puppy sales. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Police have closed the A1065 following an accident - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015

Road closures have been put in place by the Norfolk police on the A1065 both ways following an accident.

The road is closed both ways from Church Lane, near All Saint's Church, to the B1145 Litcham turn off.

Traffic has been affected between Swaffham and Fakenham. 

