A10 partially blocked after crash involving lorry near Tottenhill

The A10 is partially blocked after a crash involving a lorry - Credit: Google

The A10 is partially blocked following a crash near Tottenhill at the junction with the A134.

A lorry was involved which is causing obstruction to travel in the road.

The crash was first reported at about 5.30am this morning.

Norfolk Police are at the scene and have asked people to avoid the area and find alternative routes to allow for recovery work to be carried out.

#A10 #TOTTENHILL @KingsLynnPolice are on scene dealing with an RTC recovery being arranged but we'd ask that you avoid the area and find an alternative route #norfolkroads #CCR — Norfolk Police (@NorfolkPolice) December 15, 2021

