A10 partially blocked after crash involving lorry near Tottenhill
Published: 7:06 AM December 15, 2021
- Credit: Google
The A10 is partially blocked following a crash near Tottenhill at the junction with the A134.
A lorry was involved which is causing obstruction to travel in the road.
The crash was first reported at about 5.30am this morning.
Norfolk Police are at the scene and have asked people to avoid the area and find alternative routes to allow for recovery work to be carried out.
For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.
Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.