A10 closed in both directions after crash between bus and car

Robbie Nichols

Published: 4:33 PM January 24, 2022
Updated: 5:00 PM January 24, 2022
The A10 in Hilgay, near Downham Market, in Norfolk has been shut following an a crash.

The A10 in Hilgay, near Downham Market, has been closed following a collision involving a bus and a car.

Police were called to the scene at 3.20pm following reports of the crash between the bus and a Ford Fiesta.

The road is closed in both directions and road closures are in place at the junction of the A1122 roundabout and the junction of Ely Road.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue also attended, with appliances from Downham Market, Kings Lynn, and Methwold on the scene.

Crews made the scene safe and used hydraulic rescue equipment to rescue vehicle occupants.

Injuries are thought to be minor at this stage.

Drivers are advised avoid the area due to heavy traffic.

Delays are reportedly affecting the A10 between Hilgay and Fordham, with Bridge Street in Hilgay also experiencing heavy traffic.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.

