A10 closed in both directions after crash between bus and car

The A10 in Hilgay, near Downham Market, has been shut following an a crash. - Credit: Google

The A10 in Hilgay, near Downham Market, has been closed following a collision involving a bus and a car.

Police were called to the scene at 3.20pm following reports of the crash between the bus and a Ford Fiesta.

The road is closed in both directions and road closures are in place at the junction of the A1122 roundabout and the junction of Ely Road.

Road Closure: Owing to an RTC, the #A10 at #Hilgay is fully closed in both directions. Local diversions are in place, traffic is heavy in the area, so please avoid if possible. — Norfolk Police (@NorfolkPolice) January 24, 2022

Norfolk Fire and Rescue also attended, with appliances from Downham Market, Kings Lynn, and Methwold on the scene.

Crews made the scene safe and used hydraulic rescue equipment to rescue vehicle occupants.

Injuries are thought to be minor at this stage.

Drivers are advised avoid the area due to heavy traffic.

Delays are reportedly affecting the A10 between Hilgay and Fordham, with Bridge Street in Hilgay also experiencing heavy traffic.

