Two-car crash blocks A10 in west Norfolk

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 10:17 AM September 15, 2021   
a10 near setchey

The A10 near Setchey - Credit: Google

Part of the A10 is partially blocked following a two-car collision near Setchey.

Police were called to Lynn Road at 8.50am.

The road is partially blocked in both directions.

A Norfolk police spokesperson said there are currently no injuries.

Traffic is building on the northbound carriageway and drivers are being advised to avoid the area.

More to follow.

