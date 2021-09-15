Two-car crash blocks A10 in west Norfolk
Published: 10:17 AM September 15, 2021
- Credit: Google
Part of the A10 is partially blocked following a two-car collision near Setchey.
Police were called to Lynn Road at 8.50am.
The road is partially blocked in both directions.
A Norfolk police spokesperson said there are currently no injuries.
Traffic is building on the northbound carriageway and drivers are being advised to avoid the area.
More to follow.
