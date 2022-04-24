News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Part of A10 near Downham Market shut following crash

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 3:37 PM April 24, 2022
The A10 is closed following a crash near Hilgay.

The A10 is closed following a crash near Hilgay. - Credit: Google Maps

Part of the A10 near Downham Market has closed after a crash.

Police are currently on the scene of the collision in Hilgay, which happened just after 2pm, with the road closed between the Ely Road and B1160 turn offs.

Drivers will need to find an alternate route as officers say the road is likely to be closed for some time.

Reports suggest there are currently delays of around 10 minutes with traffic travelling at around 5mph, however queues are said to be easing on the southbound carriageway.

