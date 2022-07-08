A10 closed in both directions after car overturns in crash

The A10 Lynn Road has been closed in both directions following a crash in Tottenhill - Credit: Google

A major west Norfolk road has been closed following a crash that left a car overturned.

The collision happened at about 7.45am today (July 8) on the A10 Lynn Road in Tottenhill.

Two vehicles were involved and one car overturned in the crash.

The road is currently closed in both directions and an ambulance has been called but it is not known what injuries have been sustained.

The road is blocked between Green Lane and Thieves Bridge Road.

Heavy congestion is building along the A10 following the crash.