Road closed after crash between car and lorry

Published: 3:13 PM June 11, 2021

The A10 is closed at Southery. - Credit: Google

The A10 is closed after a crash between a car and a lorry.

Police said officers were on the scene at Southery, shortly before 3pm on Friday.

"The road is currently closed in both directions and motorists are advised to avoid the area," Norfolk Police said in a social media post.

Sensors show traffic is queuing in both directions on the road, south of Downham Market.

This may be made worse by the closed B1160 at Wissington, which might otherwise have served as a diversion route for some.

