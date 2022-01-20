New 50mph limit on busy road where Duke of Edinburgh crashed

A 50mph speed limit comes in to force on parts of the A149 north of King;s Lynn from Monday - Credit: Chris Bishop

New speed limits are set to come into force on parts of the Norfolk coast road, including at the spot where the late Duke of Edinburgh was involved in a crash.

Norfolk County Council has reduced the limit from 60 to 50mph on the A149 between Babingley and Dersingham, and between Snettisham and Heacham.

The county council said the reduction, which comes into force from Monday, January 24, would improve road safety as the two sections of the busy road have "a poor injury accident record".

The southern section between Babingley and Pratt Roundabout with the B1440 has had 25 personal injury accidents over the past 10 years. Six were classed as serious and there was one fatality.

The crashes included a collision involving the late Duke of Edinburgh in January 2019, when the prince's Land Rover overturned.

The then 97-year-old prince, who later said he was dazzled by low sun, pulled out in front of another car.

Two women travelling in the vehicle needed hospital treatment, the driver suffering cuts and her passenger a broken wrist.

Prince Philip, who died at the age of 99 last April, apologised.

The council says the northern section between Paper Hall Farm and Heacham has seen 22 personal injury accidents over the past 10 years, three of which 3 were classed as serious including one fatality.

The section between Babingley and Dersingham is covered by average speed cameras, which were already under consideration at the time of the duke's crash.

Signs warning drivers of the new limits are being put up next week.

The council said the road would remain open but stop/go signs would be in use, meaning drivers could face slight delays.

The council is also to improve road markings and signage around the Church Road and Folly Road junctions in Sandringham, and Beach Road and Common Road junctions in Snettisham.

It said future improvements could also see a new pedestrian crossing installed north of the junction of the A149 and Common Road in Snettisham.



