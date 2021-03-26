5 safety features to look out for when shopping for your next car

Promotion

Published: 10:17 AM March 26, 2021

'The Subaru Outback is as comfortable in muddy fields as it is on city streets.' - Credit: Subaru - Constitution Motors

How to make sure your new car can satisfy your need for adventure and keep you safe on and off the road.

Ian Coates from Constitution Motors, a local Subaru dealer in Norwich, explains why the new Subaru Outback is the perfect car for you:

1. A state-of-the-art Eyesight safety system to help you stay in control

The EyeSight software scans the road ahead for objects, vehicles and pedestrians. It alerts you to potential hazards, applies full brakes in emergencies, or reduces engine power to minimise the chance of collision.

Adaptive cruise control allows you to remain at a safe distance from the car in front. EyeSight lane-assist technology monitors your position on the road and warns you if you sway outside of the lane.

The EyeSight software ensures confidence, control and safety on the road, preparing you for any journey.

2. A compact, boxer engine to help protect passengers in an accident

Fitted with a compact, lightweight 2.5-litre petrol boxer engine, the Subaru Outback has a secret that could save your life in a severe impact accident. The boxer engine’s low height and position allow it to be directed under the floor of the passenger compartment upon frontal impact, protecting front-seat passengers and minimising injury.

Its horizontal layout and low centre of gravity improve the vehicle’s balance, handling and stability. The engine’s lightweight structure enhances the car’s environmental performance.

3. Symmetrical all-wheel-drive, perfect for on and off the road

The Subaru Outback's symmetrical all-wheel-drive system allows for more responsive and precise steering. - Credit: Subaru - Constitution Motors

Different to four-wheel drive, the all-wheel-drive system enables the engine to send power to every wheel simultaneously and for each wheel to function independently of the others. This allows for more responsive and precise steering, and increased traction, ideal for harsh weather, slippery roads and off-road terrain.

The Outback’s strong towing capacity permits you to safely haul loads of up to 2000kg. It’s ideal for caravan owners, farmers, vets and equestrian trainers that need to tow horse boxes and caravans or transport vital equipment.

4. Hill Descent control increases grip in difficult terrain

The EyeSight advanced driver assist technology scans the road ahead for objects, alerting you to potential hazards and applies full brakes or reduces the engine power in emergencies. - Credit: Subaru - Constitution Motors

The Outback is as comfortable in muddy fields as it is on city streets. The hill descent control makes travelling through steep terrains easy. It automatically applies the required traction and grip to each wheel, and moderates your speed and brakes, to help you maintain a constant speed while allowing you to focus on steering.

The upgraded interior and infotainment system, compatible with DAB radio, Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™ will ensure maximum comfort for all on both long and short journeys.

5. Award-winning safety features

What better way to test the credibility of your new car than check out its credentials?

The Subaru Outback has a 5-star Euro NCAP safety rating and the 2021 Subaru Outback is an IIHS (Insurance Institute for Highway Safety) top safety pick. Subaru was voted ‘Best Manufacturer for Safety Features’ in the 2019 and 2020 Driver Power Survey.

