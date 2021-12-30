News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

45 mile A47 diversion set to return

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 11:49 AM December 30, 2021
Updated: 11:50 AM December 30, 2021
Bridges across the A47 at king's Lynn have been closed ready for repair work to begin. Picture: Chri

The drainage repair and replacement work will take place on the A47 Trowse Newton and Acle route for 11 weeks between January and March. - Credit: Chris Bishop

The next stage of the A47 resurfacing works will mark the return of a suggested 45 mile diversion route in the new year.

Highways England confirmed the second stage of drainage repair and replacement works are due to take place on the A47 between Trowse Newton to Acle over 11 weeks from January 4 to March 25.

The roadworks had been ongoing on the same part of the A47 earlier this year and are set to take place on weeknights between 8pm and 6am.

According to Google Maps, the route takes 15 minutes via the A47, but the suggested diversion route is expected to take an hour and 15 minutes, covering 45 miles.

the suggested diversion route is expected to take an hour and 15 minutes, covering 45 miles.

the suggested diversion route is expected to take an hour and 15 minutes, covering 45 miles. - Credit: Highways England/Google Maps

When the A47 is closed westbound drivers will be diverted off the A47 to Beccles, onto the A143 to Gillingham, then onto the A146, before rejoining the A47 at Trowse Newton.

Eastbound traffic will follow the same diversion route in reverse.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk. 

Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Chris Rankin, who played Percy Weasley in the Harry Potter films, at Nor-Con, the TV, film and comic

Harry Potter star from Norfolk has say on JK Rowling transgender row

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
It started with the beginning of another search for Juno wi her owner Ian Danks, then a phone call c

Reunited! Rescue dog Juno found by drone after a week missing

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Many people have reported tunnels under Gorleston and Great Yarmouth.

Masterplan for 5,200 homes adopted

Anthony Carroll

Author Picture Icon
Part of the canopy which came down at the former Debenhams building in Norwich.

Police called to former city store after canopy is blown down

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon