45 mile A47 diversion set to return

The drainage repair and replacement work will take place on the A47 Trowse Newton and Acle route for 11 weeks between January and March. - Credit: Chris Bishop

The next stage of the A47 resurfacing works will mark the return of a suggested 45 mile diversion route in the new year.

Highways England confirmed the second stage of drainage repair and replacement works are due to take place on the A47 between Trowse Newton to Acle over 11 weeks from January 4 to March 25.

The roadworks had been ongoing on the same part of the A47 earlier this year and are set to take place on weeknights between 8pm and 6am.

According to Google Maps, the route takes 15 minutes via the A47, but the suggested diversion route is expected to take an hour and 15 minutes, covering 45 miles.

When the A47 is closed westbound drivers will be diverted off the A47 to Beccles, onto the A143 to Gillingham, then onto the A146, before rejoining the A47 at Trowse Newton.

Eastbound traffic will follow the same diversion route in reverse.

