More disruption on A140 as water work begins

Published: 10:57 AM June 3, 2021

Water works began on the A140 at Hevingham today. - Credit: Google

A week of water works began on the A140 today in an area where the sight of cones and signs has become a regular occurrence.

Anglian Water engineers are on site in Cromer Road, Hevingham, with multi-way traffic lights in place.

They are expected to be in place at the junction with The Street and Town Corner up to and including June 9.

It caused significant delays this morning, with queues in the southbound lane heading towards Norwich near The Fox Steakhouse.

It comes after emergency gas works overran last year in the same place, causing traffic problems in the area.

And further south, at the A140's junction with the NDR, there is another road closure which began on Tuesday and means part of the road is closed in both directions near the airport and Norwich City's The Nest facility.

