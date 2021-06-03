News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

More disruption on A140 as water work begins

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Moxon

Published: 10:57 AM June 3, 2021   
Water works began on the A140 at Hevingham today.

Water works began on the A140 at Hevingham today. - Credit: Google

A week of water works began on the A140 today in an area where the sight of cones and signs has become a regular occurrence.

Anglian Water engineers are on site in Cromer Road, Hevingham, with multi-way traffic lights in place.

They are expected to be in place at the junction with The Street and Town Corner up to and including June 9.

It caused significant delays this morning, with queues in the southbound lane heading towards Norwich near The Fox Steakhouse.

It comes after emergency gas works overran last year in the same place, causing traffic problems in the area.

And further south, at the A140's junction with the NDR, there is another road closure which began on Tuesday and means part of the road is closed in both directions near the airport and Norwich City's The Nest facility.

• For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map

• Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest news on the county's roads.

You may also want to watch:

Norfolk Live
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Amazon has seen a dip in profits in the wake of new investments

Warning over Amazon 'brushing' scam

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
A screenshot from the video of the hot air balloon over the NDR.

Video

Watch moment hot air balloon stops traffic as it lands next to NDR

Lauren Cope

Author Picture Icon
The scene where a car smashed into Aubrey Eke's home in Holt.

Norfolk Live

'This is the worst one' - man's house crashed into for third time

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Petrol station at Tesco, Harford Bridge, Norwich.Photo: Bill DarnellCopy: For: EDPArchant Â©

Woman cut out of Peugeot after flipping car at Tesco petrol station

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus