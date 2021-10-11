Person caught watching video while driving on A47
Published: 3:18 PM October 11, 2021
- Credit: Google
Police on the A47 stopped 13 drivers in two hours during one patrol, including one motorist who was watching a video while driving.
Officers from Norfolk & Suffolk's Roads & Armed Policing Team caught the drivers while stationed at Little Fransham yesterday (October 10, 2021).
Those stopped included six people summoned for speeding, one driver with no insurance, two vehicle defect tickets given for light issues and two people given advice on their fog lights.
One lorry driver was given a tachograph check to ensure he was not over the legal limit for driving hours.