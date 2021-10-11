News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Person caught watching video while driving on A47

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 3:18 PM October 11, 2021   
A general view of the A47 in Little Fransham where a two-vehicle crash closed the road on January 20, 2021.

Little Fransham where officers caught 13 drivers yesterday. - Credit: Google

Police on the A47 stopped 13 drivers in two hours during one patrol, including one motorist who was watching a video while driving.

Officers from Norfolk & Suffolk's Roads & Armed Policing Team caught the drivers while stationed at Little Fransham yesterday (October 10, 2021).

Those stopped included six people summoned for speeding, one driver with no insurance, two vehicle defect tickets given for light issues and two people given advice on their fog lights. 

One lorry driver was given a tachograph check to ensure he was not over the legal limit for driving hours.

