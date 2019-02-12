Lane reopened on A47 after crash

An accident on the A47 is causing rush hour delays. Photo: Bill Smith Archant © 2012

Traffic has started flowing again on the A47 after a crash between a motorbike and a car.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

One lane was partially blocked with slow traffic in both directions near Church Lane, Easton.

Police were called to the scene by the driver at about 4.20pm, Wednesday, February 13.

One officer remains on scene waiting for recovery of the motorbike.

The car was recovered at about 6pm with the closed lane reopening.

A police spokesman said: “The road has not been fully closed but officers remain on scene.

“One of the vehicles has been seized for road traffic offences.”

A blue motorbike and green Volvo were involved.

Check the live traffic map before you travel

