Search

Advanced search

Video

Fears of second spike as people flock to Norfolk coast

PUBLISHED: 18:04 24 June 2020 | UPDATED: 18:21 24 June 2020

The A149 in Snettisham to Hunstanton has a queue running from west of King’s Lynn all the way to Hunstanton. Picture: Andrew Waddison AWPR

The A149 in Snettisham to Hunstanton has a queue running from west of King’s Lynn all the way to Hunstanton. Picture: Andrew Waddison AWPR

Archant

Visitors are on the increase at a Norfolk coastal resort that gained national notoriety thanks to Boris Johnson.

Hunstanton mayor Tony Bishopp is appealing for people to 'go local' to support their town Picture: Jemma GreefHunstanton mayor Tony Bishopp is appealing for people to 'go local' to support their town Picture: Jemma Greef

Hunstanton has seen a rise in visitors a day after Boris Johnson mentioned the town during Prime Minister’s Questions.

He said the public should take a staycation in Hunstanton, in response to a question from North-West Norfolk MP James Wild in the House of Commons.

Town mayor Tony Bishopp said he saw lots of cars coming into the town on the A149 when he was out exercising on Wednesday morning.

MORE: Hugging family and weddings - nine questions you might have about the new lockdown rules

Andrew Waddison also saw the increase in traffic, tweeting a picture of a long traffic queue heading into Hunstanton.

Mr Bishopp said: “As a town, we need the people back to get the economy going. We are a seaside town, this is how we survive and thrive. Let’s hope everyone adheres to the rules.”

An almost empty promenade at Hunstanton on May 12, the day before lockdown was partially lifted Picture: Chris BishopAn almost empty promenade at Hunstanton on May 12, the day before lockdown was partially lifted Picture: Chris Bishop

The mayor added: “I think there could be a second spike with the holidaymakers coming, it could cause a spike, that is why it’s important that people still social distance.

“But, opening up again has got to happen sometime.

“If we lose the whole season we will have a lot more businesses go under and that’s not good for anything.”

Evie Armstrong, 18, manager of the old town beach cafe, believed a second spike was bound to happen.

People walking along the promenade in Hunstanton. Picture: Ian BurtPeople walking along the promenade in Hunstanton. Picture: Ian Burt

“I’m quite certain there will be a second wave, it’s the socialising outside your household which I have seen loads off.”

Miss Armstrong said that Wednesday had been the busiest day since the cafe reopened offering takeaways three weeks ago.

MORE: Booked up for summer: Chef gets 2,000 requests in hours

She said that people coming to the coast was always going to happen.

“It was bound to come. The weather is nice - I understand why people are coming to the beach.

However, she claimed there were a lot of people not following social distancing, adding: “People are not keeping their distance. They are coming a bit too close and hand sanitiser stations that we have everywhere, I’ve only seen a few people use them.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Anger as Norwich city councillor brands Covid-19 ‘biggest con in history’

Norwich city councillor Nigel Utton. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Metal object discovered washed up on beach - and no-one knows what it is

HM Coastguard was called in after a mysterious object was found on the beach, south of Cart Gap Happisburgh. Picture: HM Coastguard Bacton

Threats made to shoot, stab and kill former city boxing champion, court hears

Boxer Sam Sexton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Prime minister encourages people to take staycation in Norfolk

Prime Minister encourages people to take staycations in Hunstanton. Picture: Chris Bishop

‘No attempt at decency’ - Starbucks apologises after worker ‘orders’ busker to move on

Busker Chris James, who was left intimidated after a Starbucks worker told him to move on. Picture: Dickie Hartt

Most Read

The areas with the highest and lowest number of coronavirus deaths

Dussindale and part of Thorpe St Andrew had the higest percentage of coronavirus deaths but experts said they were unable to draw any conclusions about why this was from the ONS data. Picture: Google

Man dies in woods near Norwich after being found with serious head injuries

The road closure at St Martins Road after a man died in nearby Clapham Woods. Photo: Archant

Poppy field on outskirts of Norwich becomes social media phenomenon

Striking pictures of a poppy field near Norwich. Picture: Rob Borrett

Anger as Norwich city councillor brands Covid-19 ‘biggest con in history’

Norwich city councillor Nigel Utton. Picture: Ruth Lawes

‘It’s just too tough’ - Broads pub landlords hand back the keys

Paul and Tracy Crisp (inset) have handed back the keys to The Rampant Horse at Freethorpe. Pictures: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Tributes to much-loved son and brother murdered in Norwich woods

Daniel Littlewood, who died in Clapham Woods in Norwich on Monday 22 June. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary / Littlewood family

Booked up for summer: Chef gets 2,000 requests in hours

Galton Blackiston. Pic: Archant

Car park ticket machine ripped out and stolen from beauty spot

The traffic cone marks the spot where the car parking meter was stolen from the Salhouse Broad car park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Fears of second spike as people flock to Norfolk coast

The A149 in Snettisham to Hunstanton has a queue running from west of King’s Lynn all the way to Hunstanton. Picture: Andrew Waddison AWPR

Man accused of shouting racial slurs while holding an axe

Pelham Road, Norwich. Picture: Google