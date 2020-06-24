Video

Fears of second spike as people flock to Norfolk coast

The A149 in Snettisham to Hunstanton has a queue running from west of King’s Lynn all the way to Hunstanton. Picture: Andrew Waddison AWPR Archant

Visitors are on the increase at a Norfolk coastal resort that gained national notoriety thanks to Boris Johnson.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Hunstanton mayor Tony Bishopp is appealing for people to 'go local' to support their town Picture: Jemma Greef Hunstanton mayor Tony Bishopp is appealing for people to 'go local' to support their town Picture: Jemma Greef

Hunstanton has seen a rise in visitors a day after Boris Johnson mentioned the town during Prime Minister’s Questions.

He said the public should take a staycation in Hunstanton, in response to a question from North-West Norfolk MP James Wild in the House of Commons.

Town mayor Tony Bishopp said he saw lots of cars coming into the town on the A149 when he was out exercising on Wednesday morning.

MORE: Hugging family and weddings - nine questions you might have about the new lockdown rules

Andrew Waddison also saw the increase in traffic, tweeting a picture of a long traffic queue heading into Hunstanton.

Mr Bishopp said: “As a town, we need the people back to get the economy going. We are a seaside town, this is how we survive and thrive. Let’s hope everyone adheres to the rules.”

An almost empty promenade at Hunstanton on May 12, the day before lockdown was partially lifted Picture: Chris Bishop An almost empty promenade at Hunstanton on May 12, the day before lockdown was partially lifted Picture: Chris Bishop

The mayor added: “I think there could be a second spike with the holidaymakers coming, it could cause a spike, that is why it’s important that people still social distance.

“But, opening up again has got to happen sometime.

“If we lose the whole season we will have a lot more businesses go under and that’s not good for anything.”

Evie Armstrong, 18, manager of the old town beach cafe, believed a second spike was bound to happen.

People walking along the promenade in Hunstanton. Picture: Ian Burt People walking along the promenade in Hunstanton. Picture: Ian Burt

“I’m quite certain there will be a second wave, it’s the socialising outside your household which I have seen loads off.”

Miss Armstrong said that Wednesday had been the busiest day since the cafe reopened offering takeaways three weeks ago.

MORE: Booked up for summer: Chef gets 2,000 requests in hours

She said that people coming to the coast was always going to happen.

“It was bound to come. The weather is nice - I understand why people are coming to the beach.

However, she claimed there were a lot of people not following social distancing, adding: “People are not keeping their distance. They are coming a bit too close and hand sanitiser stations that we have everywhere, I’ve only seen a few people use them.”