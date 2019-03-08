Search

Heavy traffic causes delays

PUBLISHED: 18:05 14 August 2019 | UPDATED: 18:05 14 August 2019

Heavy traffic in Norwich. Picture: Google Maps

Heavy traffic in Norwich. Picture: Google Maps

Heavy traffic is causing delays in Norwich this evening.

Traffic is at a standstill in the city centre with Konectbus warning passengers to expect delays to their journeys.

The bus provider tweeted that all city centre routes would be subject to delays because of the heavy traffic.

Elsewhere in the county, traffic on the northbound lane of the 140 is reportedly at a crawling pace heading into Swainsthorpe following a crash near Dunston Hall earlier today.

For the latest traffic updates visit the EDP 24 travel map.

