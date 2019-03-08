Heavy traffic causes delays

Heavy traffic in Norwich. Picture: Google Maps Archant

Heavy traffic is causing delays in Norwich this evening.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Service update. All city centre routes are subject to delays due to heavy traffic in and around the city centre. Sorry for any inconvenience caused — Konectbus (@konectbuses) August 14, 2019

Traffic is at a standstill in the city centre with Konectbus warning passengers to expect delays to their journeys.

You may also want to watch:

The bus provider tweeted that all city centre routes would be subject to delays because of the heavy traffic.

Elsewhere in the county, traffic on the northbound lane of the 140 is reportedly at a crawling pace heading into Swainsthorpe following a crash near Dunston Hall earlier today.

For the latest traffic updates visit the EDP 24 travel map.