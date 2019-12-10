Delays after crash at roundabout near NDR
PUBLISHED: 16:53 10 December 2019 | UPDATED: 16:57 10 December 2019
Motorists are facing long delays after a crash near the Northern Distributor Road (NDR), also known as the Broadland Northway.
Police were called at about 3pm today, Tuesday, December 10, to a crash between at Mercedes and a Ford Focus at the A140 Cromer Road roundabout in Horsford.
The south bound lane of the Holt Road was blocked with traffic queuing.
A police spokesman said that the road was closed but was re-opened at about 4.30pm.
Sanders Coaches are reporting delays on its x40/X44/43/45 bus routes.
Those involved are believed to have minor injuries.
