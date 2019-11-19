Search

Motorists facing traffic chaos as broken down vehicle blocks A47

PUBLISHED: 17:07 19 November 2019 | UPDATED: 17:13 19 November 2019

Motorists are facing disruptions on the A47. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Motorists are facing traffic chaos on the A47 this rush hour.

A broken down vehicle is blocking the road between Honingham and Hockering.

Traffic is queued back for about five miles in each direction.

Police were called to the scene at about 4.30pm.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area while officers deal with the vehicle.

It follows earlier disruptions on the A47 after another vehicle broke down near Heathersett's Thickthorn roundabout.

- Keep up to date with all the latest travel news via our live traffic map.

