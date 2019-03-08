Slow traffic following collision on A146 towards Norwich
PUBLISHED: 16:48 30 June 2019 | UPDATED: 17:50 30 June 2019
Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2014
Traffic is slow on the A146 following a two-car collision towards Norwich.
You may also want to watch:
A spokesperson from Norfolk Constabulary confirmed there were minor tailbacks following the crash in Gillingham, near Beccles.
"Suffolk Police are on scene and I think the road should be opened very soon," they said.
Comments have been disabled on this article.