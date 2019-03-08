Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Slow traffic following collision on A146 towards Norwich

PUBLISHED: 16:48 30 June 2019 | UPDATED: 17:50 30 June 2019

Photo: James Bass.

Photo: James Bass.

Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2014

Traffic is slow on the A146 following a two-car collision towards Norwich.

You may also want to watch:

A spokesperson from Norfolk Constabulary confirmed there were minor tailbacks following the crash in Gillingham, near Beccles.

"Suffolk Police are on scene and I think the road should be opened very soon," they said.

Most Read

Dozens of Norfolk roads to close today for major cycling event

Britain’'s best cyclists will be battling it out to be Time Trial and Road Race champions in Noroflk. Picture: British Cycling

WATCH: Shocking moment woman threw kitten nine metres through the air

Still image from video footage of April Hawes throwing a kitten at her neighbour's home in Dereham. Picture Archant.

Opening date for Greggs, B&M and Home Bargains at new retail park announced

B&M has created 60 new jobs in Thetford. Picture: B&M

One of Norfolk’s oldest shops shuts its doors for final time after nearly 200 years in business

Burnham Market Pharmacy has closed its doors for the final time. Pictured is Sam Gibbs, one the children of owners Brian and Sue Symonds (fourth from the left) with family and colleagues. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Driver ‘stuck fingers up’ at unmarked police car while parked on pedestrian crossing

The driver was reported to court. Picture: Archant

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Shock as Zaks closes one of its Norfolk restaurants

Zak's Thetford. Photo: Zak's

Construction firm collapses leaving 48 jobless and Norfolk suppliers unpaid

Gill Building had nearly 50 staff. Picture: Gill Building

Man stabbed in street brawl involving 20 people

A man was stabbed in a large street fight involving around 20 people in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Megan Louise Carter

‘We don’t treat criminals like this’ - Schoolboy goes hungry after being put in isolation due to haircut

Deniz Poyraz, 15, was put into isolation at school when he had his hair cut short. Photo: Henry Poyraz

Norfolk restaurant launches Slimming World-friendly takeaway service

Jules and daughter Chelsea Crook with Slimming World-friendly pulled beef. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

One of Norfolk’s oldest shops shuts its doors for final time after nearly 200 years in business

Burnham Market Pharmacy has closed its doors for the final time. Pictured is Sam Gibbs, one the children of owners Brian and Sue Symonds (fourth from the left) with family and colleagues. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

WATCH: Shocking moment woman threw kitten nine metres through the air

Still image from video footage of April Hawes throwing a kitten at her neighbour's home in Dereham. Picture Archant.

Driver ‘stuck fingers up’ at unmarked police car while parked on pedestrian crossing

The driver was reported to court. Picture: Archant

First look at plans for £4.2million new mobile home park

A map of how the new mobile home park in Mildenhall will look. Picture: WYLDECREST PARKS

‘Accident waiting to happen’ - Warning over dangers of climbing on sand dunes

Jan Taylor, from Hemsby, captured this image of the dangerous behaviour. Picture: Jan Taylor
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists