Slow traffic following collision on A146 towards Norwich

Photo: James Bass. Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2014

Traffic is slow on the A146 following a two-car collision towards Norwich.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

A spokesperson from Norfolk Constabulary confirmed there were minor tailbacks following the crash in Gillingham, near Beccles.

"Suffolk Police are on scene and I think the road should be opened very soon," they said.