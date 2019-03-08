Emergency services on the scene of an overturned car on a Norwich roundabout

Emergency services are on the scene at Longwater roundabout.

Emergency services are on the scene of an overturned car on a busy Norwich roundabout.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to the A47 Longwater roundabout near to Premier Inn shortly after 6.30 this morning following reports of an incident involving two cars.

Three crews from Carrow, Sprowston and Earlham attended the scene, using cutting tools to free the driver of one of the cars which had rolled onto its side.

The police and ambulance service also attended.

While the emergency services are on the scene the road remains open but the incident is causing traffic to slow and queues to build up.

