Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Emergency services on the scene of an overturned car on a Norwich roundabout

PUBLISHED: 07:42 20 August 2019 | UPDATED: 07:42 20 August 2019

Emergency services are on the scene at Longwater roundabout. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Emergency services are on the scene at Longwater roundabout. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

Emergency services are on the scene of an overturned car on a busy Norwich roundabout.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to the A47 Longwater roundabout near to Premier Inn shortly after 6.30 this morning following reports of an incident involving two cars.

You may also want to watch:

Three crews from Carrow, Sprowston and Earlham attended the scene, using cutting tools to free the driver of one of the cars which had rolled onto its side.

The police and ambulance service also attended.

While the emergency services are on the scene the road remains open but the incident is causing traffic to slow and queues to build up.

For the latest traffic information visit the EDP24 travel map.

Most Read

Butcher given zero food hygiene rating after fridges turned off overnight and jars left open

The store is closed with milk, drinks and olives in chillers. Picture: Archant

One of city’s most famous restaurants about to unveil its new look

Two of the owners of Norwich's The Last Wine Bar, Lynda Baxter and Mark Loveday. Pic: Neil Perry, Archant

Four arrested on suspicion of human trafficking

A group of travellers have exited Lowestoft after being linked to a series of disturbances. Photo: PA Wire.

Community speed watch volunteers reveal daily abuse from drivers

Volunteers from Attleborough community speed watch on London Road, near Rosecroft Primary School. Photo: Victoria Pertusa

Investors owed £25m after holiday park crash will only get £1.3m back

A luxury lodge at Norfolk Park which was owned by Dream Lodge Group Picture: GREGG BROWN

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘This is not Marbella’ - Noisy hotel party ‘spoils’ musical show and upsets residents

The Gorleston Makes Music final at the town's bandstand was reportedly disrupted by a function at the Cliff Hotel. Picture: Helen Jackson

Butcher given zero food hygiene rating after fridges turned off overnight and jars left open

The store is closed with milk, drinks and olives in chillers. Picture: Archant

Investors owed £25m after holiday park crash will only get £1.3m back

A luxury lodge at Norfolk Park which was owned by Dream Lodge Group Picture: GREGG BROWN

Is this the UK’s best seaside pub?

The Anchor at Walberswick has been singled out by CAMRA as one of the country's 10 foremost seaside pubs Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Forgotten mural rediscovered at church near lost Norfolk village

Aerial shot of Waterden church where a wall painting has been uncovered during restoration work. Picture: Skyz the Limit Photography

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Investors owed £25m after holiday park crash will only get £1.3m back

A luxury lodge at Norfolk Park which was owned by Dream Lodge Group Picture: GREGG BROWN

Emergency services on the scene of an overturned car on a Norwich roundabout

Emergency services are on the scene at Longwater roundabout. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Butcher given zero food hygiene rating after fridges turned off overnight and jars left open

The store is closed with milk, drinks and olives in chillers. Picture: Archant

One of city’s most famous restaurants about to unveil its new look

Two of the owners of Norwich's The Last Wine Bar, Lynda Baxter and Mark Loveday. Pic: Neil Perry, Archant

Four arrested on suspicion of human trafficking

A group of travellers have exited Lowestoft after being linked to a series of disturbances. Photo: PA Wire.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists