Traffic lights destroyed in King’s Lynn

A set of traffic lights have been destroyed during a collision in King’s Lynn.

The traffic lights on Edward Benefer Way in King's Lynn which were brought down Picture: Chris Bishop

It happened at the junction of Edward Benefer Way and Hamburg Way at 9.25am.

A police spokesman said: “We were called to a two vehicle road traffic collision between a car and a van.

“There are no injuries but a set of traffic lights have been destroyed. Recovery is there and the incident is ongoing.”

A spokesman for the fire service confirmed two appliances was called to the scene at 9.44am to provide scene safety and to assist with an oil spill.

The junction has been closed off.