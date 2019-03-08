Bin collections affected by 'ongoing traffic issues'

Ongoing traffic disruption and a vehicle breakdown led to some bin collections not taking place as scheduled, a council has confirmed.

Due to a vehicle breakdown & ongoing traffic issues, some bins were not collected in Lowestoft yesterday. We apologise for any inconvenience - if your bin was not collected yesterday as expected, please leave your bin out and our crews will try to empty them as soon as possible. pic.twitter.com/nxcuP10xVM — East Suffolk Council (@EastSuffolk) June 12, 2019

East Suffolk Council said that some bins were not collected, as planned, in the Lowestoft area on Tuesday, June 11.

Issuing an apology, and calling on householders to leave their bins out again today (Wednesday) for collection, East Suffolk Council Tweeted: "Due to a vehicle breakdown and ongoing traffic issues, some bins were not collected in Lowestoft yesterday (Tuesday).

"We apologise for any inconvenience - if your bin was not collected yesterday as expected, please leave your bin out and our crews will try to empty them as soon as possible."