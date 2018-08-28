Search

Traffic delays following crash on A146 at Thurton

PUBLISHED: 18:54 08 February 2019 | UPDATED: 18:54 08 February 2019

The Border Bus service said the road is blocked in both directions and an air ambulance is on scene. Picture: Denise Bradley

The Border Bus service said the road is blocked in both directions and an air ambulance is on scene. Picture: Denise Bradley

Archant

A crash on the A146 at Thurton is causing traffic delays this evening.

The Border Bus service said the road is blocked in both directions and an air ambulance is on scene.

In a Twitter post it said its 17.20pm 146 service from Norwich had been delayed.

Twitter user Dean Harkness said: “All the traffic is stopped and a helicopter is landing at the end of my road on the A146.”

Norfolk police has been contacted for further details

