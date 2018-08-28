Traffic delays following crash on A146 at Thurton
PUBLISHED: 18:54 08 February 2019 | UPDATED: 18:54 08 February 2019
Archant
A crash on the A146 at Thurton is causing traffic delays this evening.
The Border Bus service said the road is blocked in both directions and an air ambulance is on scene.
In a Twitter post it said its 17.20pm 146 service from Norwich had been delayed.
Twitter user Dean Harkness said: “All the traffic is stopped and a helicopter is landing at the end of my road on the A146.”
• Norfolk police has been contacted for further details
Comments have been disabled on this article.