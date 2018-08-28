Traffic delays following crash on A146 at Thurton

The Border Bus service said the road is blocked in both directions and an air ambulance is on scene. Picture: Denise Bradley Archant

A crash on the A146 at Thurton is causing traffic delays this evening.

In a Twitter post it said its 17.20pm 146 service from Norwich had been delayed.

Twitter user Dean Harkness said: “All the traffic is stopped and a helicopter is landing at the end of my road on the A146.”

• Norfolk police has been contacted for further details