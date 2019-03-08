Van on fire on A47

Emergency services are at Gapton Hall in Great Yarmouth where a van earlier caught fire. Picture: Laura Marie Ingram. Archant

Motorists are facing delays after a van caught fire on the A47.

Police, firefighters and paramedics are at Gapton Hall retail park in Great Yarmouth dealing with the incident.

The A47 southbound is currently closed at Southtown, between Pasteur Road and Southtown Common.

Police have said the road will be closed for some time.

One occupant of the van, a male, is injured and has been taken to James Paget University Hospital.

Both police and Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service were called at 10.30am on Wednesday (May 29) to reports of the fire.

Two fire brigades, one each from Great Yarmouth and Gorleston, were sent to the scene.

Motorists have been advised to avoid the area.

More details to follow.

