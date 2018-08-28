Traffic delays as lorry overturns on A11

Police are at the scene of an overturned lorry on the A11 at the Brandon roundabout at Thetford. Picture: Norfolk Police Archant

Motorists faced disruption after a lorry overturned on a roundabout on the A11 at Thetford.

Emergency services were called at 7am this morning to reports that a heavy goods vehicle had turned over at roundabout junction where the B1107 Brandon road joins the A11.

Fire crews from Thetford, Methwold, Watton and Attleborough were called in to deal with the accident that had left the lorry on its side on the side of the roundabout.

A Norfolk police spokesman said it is believed the lorry had been joining the A11 from the Theford A134 road when it overturned. It is not thought to be carrying any hazardous material.

The A11 remains open in both directions but will be closed later this morning for a short period while the lorry is removed.

The police spokesman said: “Officers are arranging safe recovery of the vehicle but the decision has been taken to waiting until after the rush hour to minimise disruption to motorists. The road will be closed for a short period at around 9.30am while it is removed.”

