A47 and Norwich ring road crashes cause rush hour delays

Two cars were involved in a crash on the A47 between Honingham and Hockering. Picture: Google Archant

Two crashes which happened within ten minutes of one another are causing delays on two of Norfolk’s busiest roads this morning.

The first took place on the A47, to which police were called just before 9am.

Two cars were involved in the crash, which took place at the junction with Sandy Lane between Honingham and Hockering.

No-one was injured, though one of the cars is slightly blocking the eastbound carriageway, meaning there could be delays in the area.

Recovery has been called but, as of 10am, is not yet on scene.

The second crash took place on the Norwich ring road, where a Vauxhall and a Fiat collided on the turn off for the industrial estate at around 9.10am.

There were also no injuries, while recovery is on scene.

