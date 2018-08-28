A47 crash leaves rush hour traffic grid locked

Traffic is at a stand still following a multiple car crash on the A47 near Harford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2016

Multiple cars have been involved in a large crash on the A47 this morning.

The six vehicle collision happened just before 8am on the Norwich southern bypass King’s Lynn bound near the Harford junction.

Traffic is at a standstill with tailbacks growing.

Police are on scene trying to clear the road but warned drivers to expect long delays.

More information to follow.

