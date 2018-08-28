A47 crash leaves rush hour traffic grid locked
PUBLISHED: 08:45 17 January 2019
Multiple cars have been involved in a large crash on the A47 this morning.
The six vehicle collision happened just before 8am on the Norwich southern bypass King’s Lynn bound near the Harford junction.
Traffic is at a standstill with tailbacks growing.
Police are on scene trying to clear the road but warned drivers to expect long delays.
More information to follow.
