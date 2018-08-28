Gallery

Traditional wassail event held in Swaffham orchard

Swaffham Wassailing. Picture: Selene Star (c) copyright newzulu.com

A traditional wassail was held in Norfolk to bless the trees of a Swaffham apple orchard.

Swaffham Wassailing 2019. Picture: Selene Star Swaffham Wassailing 2019. Picture: Selene Star

Organised by the Family Action charity’s ESCAPE project, people were invited to gather at the community orchard, at Tumbler Hill on Saturday, January 19.

And the ancient ceremony included a procession, traditionally intended to scare away anything that might ruin the fruit.

Attendees were asked to arrive from 4pm at the orchard, for a 4.30pm start, and to bring with them any instruments that they can use to make a noise with.

The event included the crowning of the wassail king or queen, a noisy procession into the orchard with music, flaming torches and verse, and the lighting of the fire

There was also a buffet held in the community centre at 6.15pm followed by a ceilidh, from 7:30pm until 10:30pm.

The ESCAPE community gardening project is run in Swaffham by national charity Family Action.

