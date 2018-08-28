Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Gallery

Traditional wassail event held in Swaffham orchard

PUBLISHED: 18:31 20 January 2019 | UPDATED: 18:31 20 January 2019

Swaffham Wassailing. Picture: Selene Star

Swaffham Wassailing. Picture: Selene Star

(c) copyright newzulu.com

A traditional wassail was held in Norfolk to bless the trees of a Swaffham apple orchard.

Swaffham Wassailing 2019. Picture: Selene StarSwaffham Wassailing 2019. Picture: Selene Star

Organised by the Family Action charity’s ESCAPE project, people were invited to gather at the community orchard, at Tumbler Hill on Saturday, January 19.

And the ancient ceremony included a procession, traditionally intended to scare away anything that might ruin the fruit.

Attendees were asked to arrive from 4pm at the orchard, for a 4.30pm start, and to bring with them any instruments that they can use to make a noise with.

The event included the crowning of the wassail king or queen, a noisy procession into the orchard with music, flaming torches and verse, and the lighting of the fire

Swaffham Wassailing 2019. Picture: Selene StarSwaffham Wassailing 2019. Picture: Selene Star

There was also a buffet held in the community centre at 6.15pm followed by a ceilidh, from 7:30pm until 10:30pm.

The ESCAPE community gardening project is run in Swaffham by national charity Family Action.

Swaffham Wassailing 2019. Picture: Selene StarSwaffham Wassailing 2019. Picture: Selene Star

Swaffham Wassailing 2019. Picture: Selene StarSwaffham Wassailing 2019. Picture: Selene Star

Swaffham Wassailing 2019. Picture: Selene StarSwaffham Wassailing 2019. Picture: Selene Star

Swaffham Wassailing 2019. Picture: Selene StarSwaffham Wassailing 2019. Picture: Selene Star

Swaffham Wassailing 2019. Picture: Selene StarSwaffham Wassailing 2019. Picture: Selene Star

Most Read

Passenger’s fingers severed in crash

The passenger of a crash, in which the car overturned, suffered severed fingers. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Norfolk mum-of-two injured in Philip crash has ‘no idea if he’s sorry at all’

The Duke of Edinburgh at West Newton Church. Picture: Ian Burt

Nursery school threatens to segregate children whose parents do not pay voluntary charge

Hall Farm Nursery School near Attlebrough has sent a letter to parents about changes it may make to its services if parents don't start paying its voluntary surcharge. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Norwich City demand answers from the EFL over Marcelo Bielsa ‘spy-gate’ controversy at Leeds United

Leeds' chief Marcelo Bielsa admitted his club had spied on Championship rivals Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Pedestrian suffers life-changing injuries after being hit by scooter

Victoria Road in Diss. GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

PICTURES: Prince Philip’s car overturns in crash near Sandringham

The Duke of Edinburgh's car after it was involved in a collision at Babingley, near King's Lynn on Thursday. Picture: Chris Bishop

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

#includeImage($article, 225)

Holiday lodge operator with parks across East Anglia collapses into administration

#includeImage($article, 225)

This is when it’s expected to start snowing across Norfolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Mummy and daddy will mourn forever’ - Fearless five-year-old Sophie Taylor dies a year after cancer diagnosis

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norwich mum launches campaign to make sending explicit images illegal

Natasha Harpley, 39, has launched a petition to make it illegal to send unsolicited explicit photos. Photos: NATASHA HARPLEY/CHANGE.ORG

REVEALED: 45pc rise in costs and the impact of livestock theft on region

The country's biggest rural insurer has warned of the spiralling cost of livestock theft. Pictured, sheep at a farm at Shropham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Nursery school threatens to segregate children whose parents do not pay voluntary charge

Hall Farm Nursery School near Attlebrough has sent a letter to parents about changes it may make to its services if parents don't start paying its voluntary surcharge. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Why battle of the giants was a compelling sideshow to the main event

Action from King's Lynn Town's home win over Barwell Picture: Tony Thrussell

Traditional wassail event held in Swaffham orchard

Swaffham Wassailing. Picture: Selene Star
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists