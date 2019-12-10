Search

Ever wanted to experience a traditional Victorian Christmas? Now's your chance!

PUBLISHED: 10:25 10 December 2019 | UPDATED: 10:31 10 December 2019

A traditional Victorian Christmas at Gressenhall Farm and Workhouse. Picture: Norfolk Museums Service

A traditional Victorian Christmas at Gressenhall Farm and Workhouse. Picture: Norfolk Museums Service

A Norfolk museum is turning back the clock and welcoming visitors to its traditional Victorian family Christmas.

A traditional Victorian Christmas at Gressenhall Farm and Workhouse. Picture: Norfolk Museums Service

Gressenhall Farm and Workhouse based in Gressenhall, Dereham, will be opening its doors for two days to give people the chance to soak up the festive ambiance.

There will be glasses of warmed mulled wine, as well as spiced apple juice and delicious mince pies.

Festive crafts will also be put on and what would a Victorian Christmas be without a sprinkling of ghostly stories and a pantomime performance to keep you entertained?

There will also be a touch of magic when Father Christmas arrives at the museum.

A traditional Victorian Christmas at Gressenhall Farm and Workhouse. Picture: Norfolk Museums Service

Gressenhall Farm and Workhouse is currently closed for the visitor season and certain areas of the site will be closed for this event, including the farm. It takes place on December 19 and 20 from 10am to 2.30pm and pre booking is essential.

Please see the website for further information.

A traditional Victorian Christmas at Gressenhall Farm and Workhouse. Picture: Norfolk Museums Service

A traditional Victorian Christmas at Gressenhall Farm and Workhouse. Picture: Norfolk Museums Service

A traditional Victorian Christmas at Gressenhall Farm and Workhouse. Picture: Norfolk Museums Service

