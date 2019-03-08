Traditional fete fun helps make up for coastal carnival disappointment
PUBLISHED: 09:18 07 July 2019 | UPDATED: 09:18 07 July 2019
Archant
Families enjoyed traditional fete fun at a Norfolk seaside resort which this summer unexpectedly saw the cancellation of its carnival.
Have a Field Day helped put a smile on the faces of young and old with a packed programme of races, fancy dress competition for dogs and children, face painting, circus skills, live music and more.
The event at Hunstanton Community Centre Field on Saturday drew enthusiastic participants in ever-popular fete favourites like the three-legged race, the egg and spoon, hook-a-duck, hoopla and prizes for best fancy dress for both dogs and children.
Run by Hunstanton Town Council in conjunction with the Scouts Association it was opened by the Rock Choir also boasted craft stalls, a 'picnic pod', mobile gin bar, face painting, a chance to learn some circus skills and a town crier competition that gave everyone a chance to give their best 'oh yay!'.
You may also want to watch:
The Hunstanton Carnival, due to take place on June 29-30, was cancelled this year because it clashed with Festival Too.