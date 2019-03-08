Search

Traditional fete fun helps make up for coastal carnival disappointment

PUBLISHED: 09:18 07 July 2019 | UPDATED: 09:18 07 July 2019

Sam and Tom, from the 1st Hunstanton Scouts at Have a Field Day fete in Hunstanton. Picture: Chris Bishop

Archant

Families enjoyed traditional fete fun at a Norfolk seaside resort which this summer unexpectedly saw the cancellation of its carnival.

Amazing juggling skills from Tommy J at the Have a Field Day traditional fete in Hunstanton. Picture: Chris BishopAmazing juggling skills from Tommy J at the Have a Field Day traditional fete in Hunstanton. Picture: Chris Bishop

Have a Field Day helped put a smile on the faces of young and old with a packed programme of races, fancy dress competition for dogs and children, face painting, circus skills, live music and more.

The event at Hunstanton Community Centre Field on Saturday drew enthusiastic participants in ever-popular fete favourites like the three-legged race, the egg and spoon, hook-a-duck, hoopla and prizes for best fancy dress for both dogs and children.

Traditional fun at the Have a Field Day fete in Hunstanton included the three-legged race. Picture: Chris BishopTraditional fun at the Have a Field Day fete in Hunstanton included the three-legged race. Picture: Chris Bishop

Run by Hunstanton Town Council in conjunction with the Scouts Association it was opened by the Rock Choir also boasted craft stalls, a 'picnic pod', mobile gin bar, face painting, a chance to learn some circus skills and a town crier competition that gave everyone a chance to give their best 'oh yay!'.

The Hunstanton Carnival, due to take place on June 29-30, was cancelled this year because it clashed with Festival Too.

