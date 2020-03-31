Beware ‘fake’ text messages offering cash support

A warning has been issued over 'fake' text messages. Photo: Dave Thompson/PA Wire Archant

A warning has been issued to householders following reports of scam messages claiming to be from the government offering money to help during the coronavirus pandemic.

Beware of these fake text messages claiming to be from the Government offering all residents money to help them during the #coronavirus pandemic. Report all scams to us via 0808 223 1133 #Covid19Suffolk pic.twitter.com/a0HRruZXov — Suffolk Trading Standards (@SuffolkTS) March 31, 2020

Suffolk Trading Standards has urged people to “beware of these fake text messages” after a spate of scam reports.

Last week, police issued a warning as “heartless criminals” look to exploit the vulnerable during the continuing coronavirus crisis.

Suffolk Trading Standards tweeted: “Beware of these fake text messages claiming to be from the Government offering all residents money to help them during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Report all scams to us via 0808 223 1133.”

Suffolk Constabulary has urged vigilance as they look to combat the unscrupulous individuals who are targeting the vulnerable.

if you know someone is vulnerable and has been a victim of fraud call Suffolk Constabulary on 101 or Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040.