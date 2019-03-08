Fake Amazon scammers spark warning to public

Norfolk Trading Standards is warning the public to be aware of a fraudster making calls pretending to be from Amazon.

The Trading Standards team has seen a rise in complaints from residents receiving scam calls, supposedly from the firm.

A Trading Standards spokesman said: "We are continuing to receive reports of calls being made from individuals claiming your Amazon Prime subscription is due to expire, and will be automatically taken from your account.

"The recorded message asks you to press one to cancel or to speak to an adviser.

"The call then goes through to an individual who 'requires' your personal details."

Another scam call claims that Amazon Prime account is being cancelled and that bank details are required to refund this.

Trading standards said: "If you receive such a call, hang up. Do not provide any personal information, banking details or credit/debit card information, and do not allow them to have remote access to your PC."

Report any such calls to Trading Standards via 03454 040506.