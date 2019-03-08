Search

Advanced search

Fake Amazon scammers spark warning to public

PUBLISHED: 14:53 22 October 2019 | UPDATED: 14:53 22 October 2019

Norfolk Trading Standards are warning the public to be aware of telephone calls being made by fraudster pretending to be from Amazon. Picture: Getty Images

Norfolk Trading Standards are warning the public to be aware of telephone calls being made by fraudster pretending to be from Amazon. Picture: Getty Images

Daisy-Daisy

Norfolk Trading Standards is warning the public to be aware of a fraudster making calls pretending to be from Amazon.

The Trading Standards team has seen a rise in complaints from residents receiving scam calls, supposedly from the firm.

A Trading Standards spokesman said: "We are continuing to receive reports of calls being made from individuals claiming your Amazon Prime subscription is due to expire, and will be automatically taken from your account.

You may also want to watch:

"The recorded message asks you to press one to cancel or to speak to an adviser.

"The call then goes through to an individual who 'requires' your personal details."

Another scam call claims that Amazon Prime account is being cancelled and that bank details are required to refund this.

Trading standards said: "If you receive such a call, hang up. Do not provide any personal information, banking details or credit/debit card information, and do not allow them to have remote access to your PC."

Report any such calls to Trading Standards via 03454 040506.

Most Read

UPDATE: More than 40 trains cancelled after person hit by train

Trains have been cancelled after a person was hit by a train in Essex Picture: Sonya Brown

Search launched for missing 63-year-old

Steven Hill, 63, was last seen in Sheringham on Monday morning. Photo: Police

Farmer leaves £1m to hospital in will

Norfolk farmer Douglas de Bootman left £1m to Cromer Hospital in his will. Picture: NNUH Trust

New McDonald’s to open on A11

The new Snetterton McDonalds will reportedly be of the same design as this northern restaurant. Picture: McDonald's

Woman dead and several injured in two crashes in 24 hours

The scene of a collision between two cars on the A143 near the Brockdish junction that led to the death of a woman. Picture: Simon Parkin

Most Read

A47 closed for hours after serious crash

Both directions of the A47 near Honingham has been closed due to a crash. Picture: Google Maps

Woman dies and seven injured in crash

The scene of a collision between two cars on the A143 near the Brockdish junction that led to the death of a woman. Picture: Simon Parkin

Family business swings to a loss despite increasing turnover to £269m

Staff at R G Carter, which is based in Norwich. Picture: Paul Nixon

Yarmouth joke gets ‘biggest laugh’ as Jack Whitehall comes to Norwich

Podcast host Chris Reeve with Jack Whitehall and his Norwich City shirt at his Theatre Royal gig Credit: Chris Reeve - Talk Norwich City

Travellers move onto Park and Ride site near Norwich

A number of caravans parked on Harford Park and Ride near Norwich. Picture: David Hannant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

UPDATE: More than 40 trains cancelled after person hit by train

Trains have been cancelled after a person was hit by a train in Essex Picture: Sonya Brown

Norfolk’s most wanted: Have you seen these criminals?

(Top row left to right) Ben Matthews and Matthew Oarton. (Bottom row left to right) Kane Smith and Tony Rand. Photos: Norfolk Constabulary

Builder who stopped £76,000 of works investigated by Trading Standards

Mark Bye, of Norwich-based M Bye and Sons Ltd, is being investigated by Trading Standards after stopping building works in the homes of Jojo Pazhayatti and Kirsti Paul (pictured). Picture: Denise Bradley

Mystery leak closes part of Norwich Primark store

Primark on St Stephens Street in Norwich, which is partly cordoned off because of a leak Photo: Submitted

‘We’re watching the house fall apart’ - tenants hit out at state of Golden Triangle home

Georgia Sellers in the front room of her rented house in Bury Street, where an outside plant has grown behind the skirting board. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists