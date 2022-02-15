Products from Ikea and John Lewis among those recalled for safety concerns

Frozen vegetable balls from Ikea are among the products recalled by Trading Standards this week.

Beds sold at John Lewis and snacks made by Quorn are among several items which retailers have recalled due to health and safety concerns.

Trading Standards has issued warnings about several items which should be returned to the retailer for a full refund.

A batch of Frozen Huvudroll Vegetable Balls from Ikea have been recalled due to the presence of plastic pieces in the food from a broken production line.

Product identifiers

Brand: Ikea

Item: Frozen Huvudroll Vegetable Balls, 1,000g

Best Before Date: October 26, 2022

Quorn Food is recalling three variants of its Quorn Bites products as they contain mustard and milk, which are not mentioned on the label.

As a result of a packaging error some packs have been packaged incorrectly across the three variants.

This means the products are a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents and/or an allergy to mustard.

Product details:

Quorn Sweet Chilli Bites

Pack size: 180 g

Use-by dates: between 11 and 21 February 2022

Quorn Korma Bites

Pack size: 180 g

Use-by dates: between 11 and 21 February 2022

Quorn Garlic and Herb Bites

Pack size: 180 g

Use-by dates: between 11 and 21 February 2022

Two Pottery Barn brand beds sold both in store and online at John Lewis have been recalled after tests found the beds do not meet safety standards.

Product Identifiers:

Stock number: 39340702, Pottery Barn Kids Mid Century Toddler Bed, Acorn

Sold since 21/10/2021 from John Lewis shops and on johnlewis.com

Stock number: 39340701, Pottery Barn Kids Catalina Bed Frame, Single, Simply White

Sold since 17/05/2019 from John Lewis shops and on johnlewis.com

Next has issued a recall notice for 19 different pairs of swim shorts by the brand Hype Boys that are sold through its websites. This is due to a risk of entrapment by the mesh lining and draw cords.

Dunelm has issued a recall for 14 different baby sleeping bags sold in its stores and on its website - four of which are Dunelm brand and 10 are by Cosatto.

This is because of a potential safety issue where the poppers used on these sleeping bags may detach causing a small parts hazard.

Product identifiers

Dunelm Jersey Cloud Sleep Bag Grey

Barcode 5057722733162 / 5057722733179

Article 30731783 / 30731784

Dunelm Jersey Cloud Sleep Bag Pink

Barcode 5057722733186 / 5057722733193

Article 30731785 / 30731786

Dunelm Ditsy Bunny Sleep Bag

Barcode 5057722733148 / 5057722733155

Article 30731781 / 30731782

Dunelm Doodle Dino Sleep Bag

Barcode 5057722733063 / 5057722733070

Article 30731773 / 30731774

Cossato Big Cats Baby Sleeping Bag

Barcode 5056387719931 / 5056387719948 / 5056387719955

Article 30748172 / 30748173 / 30748174

Cossato Crocodile Baby Sleeping Bag

Barcode 5056387720050 / 5056387720067 / 5056387720074

Article 30748175 / 30748176 / 30748177

Cossato Fairy Garden Baby Sleeping Bag

Barcode 5056387719993 / 5056387720005 / 5056387720012

Article 30748178 / 30748179 / 30748180

Cossato Sea Monster Baby Sleeping Bag

Barcode 5056387720111 / 5056387720128 / 5056387720135

Article 30748181 / 30748182 / 30748183

Cossato Monster Mob Baby Sleeping Bag

Barcode 5055161664931 / 5055161664924

Article 30705434 / 30705435

Cossato Fairy Clouds Baby Sleeping Bag

Barcode 5055161664610 / 5055161664603 / 5055161664597

Article 30705441 / 30705442 / 30705443

Cossato Unicornland Baby Sleeping Bag

Barcode 5055161665051 / 5055161665044 / 5055161665037

Article 30705397 / 30705398 / 30705399

Cosatto Happy Stars Baby Sleeping Bag

Barcode 5055161664702 / 5055161664719 / 5055161664726

Article 30705465 / 30705466 / 30705467

Cosatto Mister Fox Baby Sleeping Bag

Barcode 5055161664818 / 5055161664825 / 5055161664832

Article 30705458 / 30705459 / 30705460

Cosatto Dragon Kingdom Baby Sleep Bag

Barcode 5055161664481 / 5055161664498 / 5055161664504

Article 30705449 / 30705450 / 30705451