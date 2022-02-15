Products from Ikea and John Lewis among those recalled for safety concerns
Beds sold at John Lewis and snacks made by Quorn are among several items which retailers have recalled due to health and safety concerns.
Trading Standards has issued warnings about several items which should be returned to the retailer for a full refund.
A batch of Frozen Huvudroll Vegetable Balls from Ikea have been recalled due to the presence of plastic pieces in the food from a broken production line.
Product identifiers
Brand: Ikea
Item: Frozen Huvudroll Vegetable Balls, 1,000g
Best Before Date: October 26, 2022
Quorn Food is recalling three variants of its Quorn Bites products as they contain mustard and milk, which are not mentioned on the label.
As a result of a packaging error some packs have been packaged incorrectly across the three variants.
This means the products are a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents and/or an allergy to mustard.
Most Read
- 1 Tucked-away home in seaside village smashes auction guide price
- 2 Flowers left at scene of fatal crash after car enters river
- 3 Warning of winds up to 70mph as Storm Eunice heads to Norfolk
- 4 Fuel lorry crashes into ditch in second incident in a month
- 5 Police hunt wanted 29-year-old man in connection with Norfolk offences
- 6 Fast-growing East Anglian hospitality group snaps up pub in north Norfolk
- 7 5 of the best Norfolk bars and pubs with a sea view
- 8 Cyclist in his 30s taken to hospital with serious injuries after crash
- 9 Huge thatched barn set in over an acre is for sale for £950,000
- 10 Plans to breathe new life into town centre are unveiled
Product details:
Quorn Sweet Chilli Bites
Pack size: 180 g
Use-by dates: between 11 and 21 February 2022
Quorn Korma Bites
Pack size: 180 g
Use-by dates: between 11 and 21 February 2022
Quorn Garlic and Herb Bites
Pack size: 180 g
Use-by dates: between 11 and 21 February 2022
Two Pottery Barn brand beds sold both in store and online at John Lewis have been recalled after tests found the beds do not meet safety standards.
Product Identifiers:
Stock number: 39340702, Pottery Barn Kids Mid Century Toddler Bed, Acorn
Sold since 21/10/2021 from John Lewis shops and on johnlewis.com
Stock number: 39340701, Pottery Barn Kids Catalina Bed Frame, Single, Simply White
Sold since 17/05/2019 from John Lewis shops and on johnlewis.com
Next has issued a recall notice for 19 different pairs of swim shorts by the brand Hype Boys that are sold through its websites. This is due to a risk of entrapment by the mesh lining and draw cords.
Dunelm has issued a recall for 14 different baby sleeping bags sold in its stores and on its website - four of which are Dunelm brand and 10 are by Cosatto.
This is because of a potential safety issue where the poppers used on these sleeping bags may detach causing a small parts hazard.
Product identifiers
Dunelm Jersey Cloud Sleep Bag Grey
Barcode 5057722733162 / 5057722733179
Article 30731783 / 30731784
Dunelm Jersey Cloud Sleep Bag Pink
Barcode 5057722733186 / 5057722733193
Article 30731785 / 30731786
Dunelm Ditsy Bunny Sleep Bag
Barcode 5057722733148 / 5057722733155
Article 30731781 / 30731782
Dunelm Doodle Dino Sleep Bag
Barcode 5057722733063 / 5057722733070
Article 30731773 / 30731774
Cossato Big Cats Baby Sleeping Bag
Barcode 5056387719931 / 5056387719948 / 5056387719955
Article 30748172 / 30748173 / 30748174
Cossato Crocodile Baby Sleeping Bag
Barcode 5056387720050 / 5056387720067 / 5056387720074
Article 30748175 / 30748176 / 30748177
Cossato Fairy Garden Baby Sleeping Bag
Barcode 5056387719993 / 5056387720005 / 5056387720012
Article 30748178 / 30748179 / 30748180
Cossato Sea Monster Baby Sleeping Bag
Barcode 5056387720111 / 5056387720128 / 5056387720135
Article 30748181 / 30748182 / 30748183
Cossato Monster Mob Baby Sleeping Bag
Barcode 5055161664931 / 5055161664924
Article 30705434 / 30705435
Cossato Fairy Clouds Baby Sleeping Bag
Barcode 5055161664610 / 5055161664603 / 5055161664597
Article 30705441 / 30705442 / 30705443
Cossato Unicornland Baby Sleeping Bag
Barcode 5055161665051 / 5055161665044 / 5055161665037
Article 30705397 / 30705398 / 30705399
Cosatto Happy Stars Baby Sleeping Bag
Barcode 5055161664702 / 5055161664719 / 5055161664726
Article 30705465 / 30705466 / 30705467
Cosatto Mister Fox Baby Sleeping Bag
Barcode 5055161664818 / 5055161664825 / 5055161664832
Article 30705458 / 30705459 / 30705460
Cosatto Dragon Kingdom Baby Sleep Bag
Barcode 5055161664481 / 5055161664498 / 5055161664504
Article 30705449 / 30705450 / 30705451