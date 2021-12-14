Walkers mince pie crisps among items recalled after safety concerns

Walkers crisps are among products that are being recalled by Trading Standards. Picture: Matthew Usher. - Credit: Matthew Usher

Walkers mince pie crisps and Pets At Home reptile food are among several items which retailers have recalled due to health and safety concerns.

Trading Standards has issued warnings about several items which should be returned to the retailer for a full refund.

Pepsi Co has recalled its Walkers Mince Pie Flavour Crisps as they contain milk, which is not mentioned on the label.

This means the product poses a possible health risk to anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents.

Walkers have recalled its mince pie flavoured crisps after containing dairy not listed on the label. - Credit: Trading Standards

Product details

Walkers Mince Pies Flavour Crisps

Pack size: 5 x 25 g (multipack)

Best-before dates: all date codes

Allergen: milk

Pets at Home and Monkfield Nutrition are recalling several of their frozen mice products as they have been found to contain salmonella, which can cause illness in animals and humans.

The product could carry a potential risk either through direct handling of the products, or indirectly, for example from handling infected reptiles.

Product details

Mouse Pinkies Small

Pack size: 25 pack (1 g per mouse)

Batch codes: all batches

Mouse Pinkies Large

Pack size: 25 pack (2-3 g per mouse)

Batch codes: all batches

Mouse Fluff

Pack size: 25 pack (4-6 g per mouse)

Batch codes: all batches

Mouse Crawlers Small

Pack size: 25 pack (7-9 g per mouse)

Batch codes: all batches

Small Mice

Pack size: 10 pack (10-15 g per mouse)

Batch codes: all batches

Medium Mice

Pack size: 10 pack (16-20 g per mouse)

Batch codes: all batches

Large Mice

Pack size: 10 pack (21-30 g per mouse)

Batch codes: all batches

Jumbo Mice

Pack size: 10 pack (more than 31 g per mouse)

Batch codes: all batches

Pets at Home and Monkfield Health are recalling their frozen mice products due to salmonella contamination. - Credit: Trading Standards

'Pets at Home' Mouse Fluff

Pack size: Individual and 20 pack (3-5 g per mouse)

Batch codes: all batches

'Pets at Home' Small Mice

Pack size: Individual and 20 pack (10-15 g per mouse)

Batch codes: all batches

'Pets at Home' Medium Mice

Pack size: Individual and 20 pack (16-20 g per mouse)

Batch codes: all batches

'Pets at Home' Large Mice

Pack size: Individual and 20 pack (21-30 g per mouse)

Batch codes: all batches

'Pets at Home' X Large Mouse

Pack size: Individual and 15 pack (more than 31 g per mouse)

Batch codes: all batches

'Pets at Home' Mouse Pinkies Small

Pack size: Individual, 20 pack and 100 pack (1 g per mouse)

Batch codes: all batches

'Pets at Home' Mouse Pinkies Large

Pack size: Individual, 20 pack and 100 pack (2-3 g per mouse)

Batch codes: all batches

The Mega Motion Self Balancing Scooter (Hoverboard) has been recalled by the Office for Product Safety and Standards as it poses a serious risk of electric shock.

The Mega Motion Self Balancing Scooter has been recalled after posing serious risk of electric shock. - Credit: Trading Standards

The transformer is of bad build quality and did not meet the minimum standards of the Supply of Machinery (Safety) Regulations 2008.

Product identifiers

Batch no: QFY-UK-ZJ-210916

Model no: HY-A03

Colour: Pink

A.J. Hornig Ltd is recalling various black pudding products because they may contain pieces of soft black rubber. The possible presence of soft rubber makes this product unsafe to eat.

Product details

Hornig's Black Pudding Slicing

Pack size: 1.5 kg

Use-by date: 24 December 2021

Hornig's Black Pudding Slicing

Pack size: 650 g

Use-by date: 24 December 2021

Hornig's Black Pudding Individuals

Pack size: 200 g

Use-by date: 24 December 2021

The Office for Product Safety and Standards has issued a recalled for a Children's Toy Baby Doll in Bathtub Shower Set as it contains contains an excess concentration of phthalates which poses a serious chemical risk.

A young child playing with the toy could be exposed to the phthalates, which are potentially harmful. The product does not meet the requirements of the REACH Enforcement Regulations 2008.

The toy has been recalled due to a chemical risk caused by an excess concentration of phthalates. - Credit: Trading Standards

Product identifiers

eBay Item Number: 402507434468

A recall notice has been issued for some ElliptiGO Arc bicycles by the Office for Product Safety and Standards.

This is due to a safety concern as the frame of the bicycle can break if subjected to enough force, which could lead to the rider falling and injuring themselves.

The Office for Product Safety and Standards has recalled the ElliptiGO Arc bicycles for safety concerns. - Credit: Trading Standards

Product Identifiers

Models affected: ElliptiGO Arc 3, ElliptiGO Arc 8, ElliptiGO