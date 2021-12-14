Walkers mince pie crisps among items recalled after safety concerns
- Credit: Matthew Usher
Walkers mince pie crisps and Pets At Home reptile food are among several items which retailers have recalled due to health and safety concerns.
Trading Standards has issued warnings about several items which should be returned to the retailer for a full refund.
Pepsi Co has recalled its Walkers Mince Pie Flavour Crisps as they contain milk, which is not mentioned on the label.
This means the product poses a possible health risk to anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents.
Product details
Walkers Mince Pies Flavour Crisps
Pack size: 5 x 25 g (multipack)
Best-before dates: all date codes
Allergen: milk
Pets at Home and Monkfield Nutrition are recalling several of their frozen mice products as they have been found to contain salmonella, which can cause illness in animals and humans.
The product could carry a potential risk either through direct handling of the products, or indirectly, for example from handling infected reptiles.
Product details
Mouse Pinkies Small
Pack size: 25 pack (1 g per mouse)
Batch codes: all batches
Mouse Pinkies Large
Pack size: 25 pack (2-3 g per mouse)
Batch codes: all batches
Mouse Fluff
Pack size: 25 pack (4-6 g per mouse)
Batch codes: all batches
Mouse Crawlers Small
Pack size: 25 pack (7-9 g per mouse)
Batch codes: all batches
Small Mice
Pack size: 10 pack (10-15 g per mouse)
Batch codes: all batches
Medium Mice
Pack size: 10 pack (16-20 g per mouse)
Batch codes: all batches
Large Mice
Pack size: 10 pack (21-30 g per mouse)
Batch codes: all batches
Jumbo Mice
Pack size: 10 pack (more than 31 g per mouse)
Batch codes: all batches
'Pets at Home' Mouse Fluff
Pack size: Individual and 20 pack (3-5 g per mouse)
Batch codes: all batches
'Pets at Home' Small Mice
Pack size: Individual and 20 pack (10-15 g per mouse)
Batch codes: all batches
'Pets at Home' Medium Mice
Pack size: Individual and 20 pack (16-20 g per mouse)
Batch codes: all batches
'Pets at Home' Large Mice
Pack size: Individual and 20 pack (21-30 g per mouse)
Batch codes: all batches
'Pets at Home' X Large Mouse
Pack size: Individual and 15 pack (more than 31 g per mouse)
Batch codes: all batches
'Pets at Home' Mouse Pinkies Small
Pack size: Individual, 20 pack and 100 pack (1 g per mouse)
Batch codes: all batches
'Pets at Home' Mouse Pinkies Large
Pack size: Individual, 20 pack and 100 pack (2-3 g per mouse)
Batch codes: all batches
The Mega Motion Self Balancing Scooter (Hoverboard) has been recalled by the Office for Product Safety and Standards as it poses a serious risk of electric shock.
The transformer is of bad build quality and did not meet the minimum standards of the Supply of Machinery (Safety) Regulations 2008.
Product identifiers
Batch no: QFY-UK-ZJ-210916
Model no: HY-A03
Colour: Pink
A.J. Hornig Ltd is recalling various black pudding products because they may contain pieces of soft black rubber. The possible presence of soft rubber makes this product unsafe to eat.
Product details
Hornig's Black Pudding Slicing
Pack size: 1.5 kg
Use-by date: 24 December 2021
Hornig's Black Pudding Slicing
Pack size: 650 g
Use-by date: 24 December 2021
Hornig's Black Pudding Individuals
Pack size: 200 g
Use-by date: 24 December 2021
The Office for Product Safety and Standards has issued a recalled for a Children's Toy Baby Doll in Bathtub Shower Set as it contains contains an excess concentration of phthalates which poses a serious chemical risk.
A young child playing with the toy could be exposed to the phthalates, which are potentially harmful. The product does not meet the requirements of the REACH Enforcement Regulations 2008.
Product identifiers
eBay Item Number: 402507434468
A recall notice has been issued for some ElliptiGO Arc bicycles by the Office for Product Safety and Standards.
This is due to a safety concern as the frame of the bicycle can break if subjected to enough force, which could lead to the rider falling and injuring themselves.
Product Identifiers
Models affected: ElliptiGO Arc 3, ElliptiGO Arc 8, ElliptiGO